Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNMSF. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of SNMSF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,598. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

