Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.
SR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.87. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,813. Spire has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 160.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
