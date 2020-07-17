Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

SR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.87. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,813. Spire has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 160.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

