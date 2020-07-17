Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spotify from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.31.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.08. The stock had a trading volume of 60,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,713. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $285.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,661,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 68.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Spotify during the first quarter valued at about $30,959,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.