Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $374.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

