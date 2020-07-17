Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $323.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

