SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLOW. Wolfe Research downgraded SPX Flow from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FLOW stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,786. SPX Flow has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 67.2% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,234,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 898,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,749,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPX Flow by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 448,366 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in SPX Flow by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,379,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,889 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after purchasing an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

