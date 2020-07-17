SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 325 ($4.00) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.61)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSP Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 470 ($5.78).

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON SSPG traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 247.80 ($3.05). 1,448,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($8.92).

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.09)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). On average, research analysts anticipate that SSP Group will post 2677.9999342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.88), for a total transaction of £945,000 ($1,162,933.79).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.