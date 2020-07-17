St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 937 ($11.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.88) price objective (up previously from GBX 925 ($11.38)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 685 ($8.43) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 971 ($11.95) to GBX 958 ($11.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,120 ($13.78) to GBX 1,104 ($13.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 933.90 ($11.49).

Shares of STJ stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 972.20 ($11.96). 836,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 951.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 956.56. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

