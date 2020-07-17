St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 937 ($11.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 971 ($11.95) to GBX 958 ($11.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.88) price objective (up from GBX 925 ($11.38)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 933.90 ($11.49).

LON:STJ traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 972.20 ($11.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 614 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 951.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 956.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 35.16.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

