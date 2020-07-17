Stephenson National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $183.14 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

