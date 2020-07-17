Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New $56,000 Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Motco bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of CARR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

