Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. Steris accounts for about 1.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $12,791,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Steris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Steris by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.78. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

