Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Alkermes Call Options (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average volume of 740 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $96,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,831 shares in the company, valued at $689,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,250 shares of company stock worth $2,587,688. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 8,181.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 62.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 65.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.