Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Straumann stock traded up $13.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $967.91. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60. Straumann has a 12 month low of $575.00 and a 12 month high of $1,055.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $849.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $860.42.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

