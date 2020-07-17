StrongHands Market Capitalization Achieves $465,397.68 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. StrongHands has a market cap of $465,397.68 and $475.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,969,584,672 coins and its circulating supply is 16,556,390,318 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

