Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumo Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 153 ($1.88) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.46).

SUMO traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 184 ($2.26). The stock had a trading volume of 337,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 211.95 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

