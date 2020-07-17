Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,259 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $184,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 3,650 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and sold 6,286,113 shares valued at $99,315,536.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

