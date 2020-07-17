Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STRO. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.09. 2,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,699. The company has a market cap of $209.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 59.70% and a negative net margin of 148.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,643.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

