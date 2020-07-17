Swarm (SWM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $197.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $197.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01879438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00189049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

