Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 274 ($3.37) to GBX 317 ($3.90) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Synthomer to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 242 ($2.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 339.33 ($4.18).

Shares of Synthomer stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 301.60 ($3.71). 273,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 384.40 ($4.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

