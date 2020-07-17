T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.58.

TTOO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 380,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,023,798. The stock has a market cap of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.13. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

