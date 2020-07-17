Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lowered their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.