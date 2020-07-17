TCASH (TCASH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,836.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, TCASH has traded up 44% against the dollar. TCASH has a market capitalization of $204,748.32 and $44,836.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

