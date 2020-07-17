TD Securities Raises TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $135.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.50.

TMXXF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.09. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $101.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

