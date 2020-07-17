Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 452 ($5.56) to GBX 537 ($6.61) in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 506.40 ($6.23).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of LON:TM17 traded up GBX 36 ($0.44) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 600 ($7.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,257 shares. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 635 ($7.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 543.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 511.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51.

In other Team17 Group news, insider Jennifer Lawrence acquired 1,864 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.04 ($12,295.15). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 560 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £29,999.20 ($36,917.55).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.