Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 470402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ERIC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 181.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,823,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

