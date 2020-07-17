Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica is well poised to capitalize on opportunities in the digital world through several growth initiatives to enhance long-term prospects. It experiences increased traction in the smartphone market. The consistent rollout of fiber and LTE is set to drive growth. Acquisitions are considered to be the preferred mode for business expansion. With a major upheaval in eight Latin American markets, the company aims to ‘reinvent’ itself amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. However, domestic competition is a headwind as unbundled local loop regulation is compelling the company to make its network available to alternative providers. It is exposed to intense competition in Brazil. The existence of critical suppliers in the supply chain poses risks to Telefonica’s business operations. High debt-laden balance sheet is another concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Redburn Partners cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE TEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 8,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,748. Telefonica has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Telefonica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Telefonica by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Telefonica by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

