TEMENOS AG/S’s (TMSNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TEMENOS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

TEMENOS AG/S stock traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.43. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555. TEMENOS AG/S has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $184.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

