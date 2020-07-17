Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teranga Gold (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGCDF. CIBC initiated coverage on Teranga Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS TGCDF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Teranga Gold has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.