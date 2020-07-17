Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Raised to GBX 165 at Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Tharisa from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

THS stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.97 ($1.50). The stock has a market cap of $173.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.25.

In other news, insider Carol Bell purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($25,104.60).

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

