The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.63.

CG stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 3,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.67 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $224,539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $113,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 806,772 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 775,861 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.