Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

TH stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.02. 28,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,190. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of C$1.93 and a 1 year high of C$6.18. The company has a market cap of $228.73 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.53 million. Research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.