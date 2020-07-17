Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.42.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $393.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $395.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

