Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.57. 6,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.61.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BofA Securities raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

