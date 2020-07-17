Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lifted to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THO. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.61. 12,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,277. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,521,000 after buying an additional 2,272,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576,224 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after acquiring an additional 405,229 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 725.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,561 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

