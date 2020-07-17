Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,277. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.61.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 475,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,657,000 after buying an additional 37,564 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

