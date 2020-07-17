THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $0.48

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. THORChain has a market cap of $76.37 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.