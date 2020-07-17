Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45,439.72

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $45,439.72 and approximately $20,817.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00458655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003424 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

