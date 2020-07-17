ThoreCoin (THR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $16,721.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,778.89 or 0.19438406 BTC on popular exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $154.20 million and approximately $16,721.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

