Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,482,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,355,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

