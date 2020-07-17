Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after buying an additional 415,264 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.58. 1,339,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average of $164.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.84.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

