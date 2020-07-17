Tiaa Fsb Has $155.25 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,108 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $155,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.88. 23,666,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,759,953. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.