Tiaa Fsb Has $18.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$83.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 992,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,990. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

