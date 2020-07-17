Tiaa Fsb Has $685.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $685,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $201.13. 802,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,716. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $206.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

