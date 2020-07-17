Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,435,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

