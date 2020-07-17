Tiaa Fsb Purchases 19,179 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.70. 3,249,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.22. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,384 shares of company stock worth $199,225,900. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

