Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,372 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $434.56. 1,653,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,174. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

