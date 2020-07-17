Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,847 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,589.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,516.75. 946,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,864. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,039.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,442.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,363.89. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

