Tiaa Fsb Sells 22,269 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $135,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

