TigerCash (TCH) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $350,982.04 and approximately $2.66 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.07 or 0.01967639 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

